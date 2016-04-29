International Conference organized by BHOS finished

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Closing ceremony of SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Conference - Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals, dedicated to 93rd anniversary of the National Leader Haydar Aliyev jointly organized by Baku Higher Oil School and Confidence Capital, UK with SOCAR’s support, was held in Baku. Government officials, public figures, top managers of SOCAR, parliament members, company representatives from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Georgia, as well as experts invited from various countries took part in it.

Report was told in the press service of the Baku Higher Oil School, during closing ceremony deputy executive director of ‘Azerikimya’ Manufacturing Union, Server Agayev made presentation on ‘Azerikimya’ Manufacturing Union: modernization and renovation projects’, deputy general manager of SOCAR’s petroleum processing and oil and chemistry complex, Rauf Nagiyev talked about perspective projects of Azerbaijan in the field of oil processing, director of ‘Hazar Oil’ company Mehman Huseynov focused on the topic dedicated to ‘Reviewing oil processing production fields of Turkmenistan’, deputy head of Iranian office of Shanghai Cooperation business club Alexander Sharov talked about ‘Reviewing of the state of Iranian oil and chemistry industry after removal of sanctions and development perspectives’.

It should be pointed out that the goal of the conference was to promote the achievements made in the national oil strategy, as well as to focus the experts on the recent development of Azerbaijan in the areas tackled during the event, while facilitating development of relations among the participants representing various regions and ensure information exchange between SOCAR and international partners

It should be also reminded that BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, SOCAR Senior Vice President and Chair of the Conference Programme Committee Khoshbext Yusifzade, Minister of Energetics of Azerbaijan Republic Natig Aliyev, Chair of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov, an MP and Chairman of Azerikimya Manufacturing Union Observation Council, Mukhtar Babayev, Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Adalet Muradov talked about the significance of the above conference.

70 specialists from 19 countries of the world arrived to Baku to join the Conference. Some 23 specialists and experts represented Azerbaijan. In total, there were 150 participants from host country. International conference lasted for 3 days during which 9 sessions on various topics were held. International guests had the opportunity to visit SOCAR’s production sites.