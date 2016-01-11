First lesson on January 19 to be dedicated to 20 January tragedy at Azerbaijani educational institutions

Baku. 11 January.REPORT.AZ/ Action Plan of Education Ministry regarding twenty sixth anniversary of January 20 tragedy was approved.

Report was told in the ministry.

In accordance with action plan, first lesson on January 19 will be dedicated to 20 January tragedy at higher, secondary vocational, initial professional, general and extra-scholastic educational institutions.

As well as organization of meetings, conferences and lectures, reflecting essence of January 20 tragedy, at higher, secondary vocational, initial professional, general and extra-scholastic educational institutions are planned.

Visit of pupils and students to monuments, alleys of martyrs built to the memory of martyrs in Baku and regions will be organized.

Notably, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov signed an order 'On twenty sixth anniversary of 20 January tragedy.'