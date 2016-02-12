 Top
    EU allocated 19 mln EUR for development of educational sphere in Azerbaijan

    Malena Mard: Education is a priority in the framework of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the EU

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ EU has allocated 19 mln EUR for development of educational sphere in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the head of the EU office in Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters.

    She noted that these funds will be spent on trainings and development of vocational education. M.Mard said that education is a priority in the framework of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the EU.

    She also stressed that Azerbaijan is a country, which is very active in the participation of EU educational programs such as Erasmus and Erasmus+.

