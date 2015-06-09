Minister announces the colleges to be joined to higher education institutions in 2015-2016

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Education, Mikayil Jabbarov announced which colleges will be subornited to higher education institutions. Answering the question of Report, the minister said that the process of subordination of colleges to higher education institutions will be gradually carried out.

According to him, it will not concern all colleges: "It concerned several colleges. The Ministry of Education made relevant proposals for several colleges for the academic year 2015-2016 and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers. Currently, the process of coordinating with relevant agencies is underway."

The minister noted that it was poposed to subordinate Financial and Economic College situated in Baku, to Azerbaijani State Economic University. In addition, Baku State College of Communication and Transport is considered to subordinate to Azerbaijani Technical University.