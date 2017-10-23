Ecologists predict the strong geomagnetic perturbations in next 3 days - WARNING

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Strong geomagnetic perturbations predicted for tomorrow and in the coming two days.

The Deputy Director of ANAS Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory for Scientific AffairsElchin Babayev told Report.

According to him, one of the main geomagnetic indices Kp currently changes between 2 to 3 (maximum 9), but it will gradually increase: "G1 category will be observed in tomorrow evening and G2 on October 25. The main reason for this geomagnetic perturbation is high-speed solar plasma wind, which starts from middle-sized coronal hole on the surface of the Sun.

The Observatory official added that unlike healthy people, risk group - persons, suffering from chronic cardiovascular diseases, elderly people, children should avoid tension, take precautionary measures (based on the doctor's advice).