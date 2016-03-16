Director General: "Currently no strong seismic activity in Azerbaijan"

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Seismic situation in Azerbaijan is almost at the background level, so there is no progress".

Report was told by Director General of the Republican Center of Seismic Service of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) GurbanYetirmishli.

He said that in last week of March, from 7 to 14 there were 185 aftershocks: "Those were the weak and imperceptible tremors."

The figure is a specific characteristics of Azerbaijan which is seismically active region, this is normal and there is nothing frightening."

According to G.Yetirmishli, tectonic movements are constant.

He noted that the stations in the center daily, regularly, conducting continuous observations.