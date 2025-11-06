Digital Knowledge Lyceum opens in Baku

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Education and science
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 11:14
    The opening ceremony of the Digital Knowledge Lyceum at the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has taken place in Baku, Report informs referring to SOCAR.

    The event was attended by SOCAR vice presidents, representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education, BHOS management, parents, and students.

    SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, and Deputy Director of the Institute of Education Fuad Garayev spoke at the ceremony.

    A literary and artistic composition dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Victory Day was also performed by students.

    Bakıda Rəqəmsal Biliklər Liseyinin rəsmi açılışı olub
    В Баку состоялось открытие Лицея цифровых знаний

