Digital Knowledge Lyceum opens in Baku
Education and science
- 06 November, 2025
- 11:14
The opening ceremony of the Digital Knowledge Lyceum at the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has taken place in Baku, Report informs referring to SOCAR.
The event was attended by SOCAR vice presidents, representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education, BHOS management, parents, and students.
SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, and Deputy Director of the Institute of Education Fuad Garayev spoke at the ceremony.
A literary and artistic composition dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Victory Day was also performed by students.
Latest News
11:59
Residents of Nakhchivan AR may be exempt from most taxes for 10 yearsFinance
11:49
ADY: Freight train to Armenia carries nearly 1,000 tons of Kazakh wheatInfrastructure
11:39
NGO head: Armenians have renamed nearly 1,700 geographical locations in Western AzerbaijanDomestic policy
11:30
Azerbaijan, Gulf funds mull mechanisms for long-term partnershipICT
11:29
Aygun Aliyeva: Record number of projects on Western Azerbaijan funded in 2025Domestic policy
11:15
Azerbaijani Ombudsman issues statement on 5th anniversary of Victory DayDomestic policy
11:14
Photo
Digital Knowledge Lyceum opens in BakuEducation and science
11:13
Photo
Video
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade in BakuDomestic policy
11:02