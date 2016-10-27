Day of Turkmenistan was held at BHOS

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ First Secretary of the Turkmenistan Embassy in Azerbaijan, Consul Batir Redjepov and senior officers of the Embassy paid a visit to Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, opening the meeting, Head of the Postgraduate Department Rena Mustafayeva welcomed the guests on behalf of the BHOS’ Rector. She dwelled on successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in various spheres including the fields of science and education. Speaking about BHOS and its activities, she emphasized that it is one of the most reputable and prestigious higher education facilities in the country.

First Secretary of the Turkmenistan Embassy in Azerbaijan, Consul Batir Redjepov expressed his sincere gratitude for the reception and provided information about political and economic development of Turkmenistan during 25 years after the country gained the state independence. Batir Redjepov also told about successes achieved by Turkmenistan and large-scale projects implemented in the country.

The meeting participants also familiarized themselves with an exposition of the books presented to BHOS by the Turkmenistani Embassy.