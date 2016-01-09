Date of solar eclipse in 2016 became known

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Solar eclipse in 2016 will coincide with holiday dates. Report informs, this year's eclipse will take place on March 8-9, September 1, and transit of Mercury across the Sun will happen on May 9.

Mercury will move across the solar disk during the entire second half of the day on May 9 from about 15:12 to 22:42. However, phenomenon will not be visible with the naked eye.

The total solar eclipse will occur on the night of March 9, and the best will be seen in Indonesia and Hawaii.

Solar eclipse will be clearly seen in Central Africa, Madagascar on September 1.

"Bloody moon", is not expected in 2016, however, "Supermoon" will be visible on November 14, September 16, October 16 and December 14.