Date of discussion on the draft law "On Science" at parliament meeting revealed

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ The plenary meeting of Azerbaijan Milli Mejlis's spring session will be held on February 24. Report was told by the head of the press service of Milli Mejlis, Akif Tavakkuloglu.

According to him, 20 issues were proposed to involve in the agenda of the plenary meeting. In addition, a few changes to the draft law will be discussed at the meeting. It includes the changes to the Civil and Administrative Offences Codes, the laws "On State Registration of Real Estate", "On protection of public health", "Courts and Judges", "Judicial Legal Council", "Targeted social assistance", "Medical insurance", "Television and Radio broadcasting" "Insolvency and bankruptcy" and others.

The draft law "On Science" will also be discussed at the meeting.