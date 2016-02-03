Information on Azerbaijani young scientists acting abroad will be gathered in data bank

Baku. 3 February.REPORT.AZ/ 'At present, works for establishment of relevant data bank on Azerbaijani young scientists acting abroad have been launched.'

Report informs, Executive Director of Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Babayev said.

Noting establishment of electronic data bank by the fund on most active young scientists and specialists working in Azerbaijan, E.Babayev said that in addition to necessary biographical information about young scientists and specialists, the bank represents information regarding their scientific activities and level of activity.

He noted that in the near future, special e-management program (e-Grant - Grant Projects Electronic Management System) will be established in Azerbaijan: 'It will allow contact of grant applicants and the fund's executive direction during contest only through internet. As well as participation in the contest will be carried out by using modern ICT systems, thus, it will increase responsibility and efficiency.'