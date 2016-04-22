Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Cooperation agreement was signed between BHOS and Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva. Report informs, in hisspeech BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov stated that the mentioned Lyceum was capable to offer high level education and training, combining education related peculiarities.

He stressed that BHOS students, graduates of Lyceum always demonstrated high-level performance. Elmar Gasimov drew attention of the attendees to the fact that entering into agreement would enable strengthening of cooperation between BHOS and Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva. Rector also stressed that in order to increase interest of the students of Lyceum in engineering, organization of technical, scientific and methodological and organizational events was envisaged by the agreement. Elmar Gasimov was convinced that the agreement would serve for development of bilateral relations. Rector also underlined that bearing the name of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, the prominent Azerbaijani ophthalmologist, scientist, is very challenging and the Lyceum is doing it with dignity.

Director of Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva Mehriban Valiyeva thanked BHOS management and said that owing to development of bilateral relations Lyceum’s students and graduates would gain broader opportunities. She also said she was proud that graduates of Lyceum were the students of BHOS. Mehriban Valiyeva stated that bearing the name of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, the prominent Azerbaijani ophthalmologist, scientist was honorable and at the same time being the matter of responsibility. She said they tried hard to do it with dignity.

Then the cooperation agreement was signed. It should be pointed out that the agreement encompasses following items: providing library and lecturing halls of Lyceum with information resources on the part of BHOS, organization of meetings between employees of Lyceum and professors and lecturers of BHOS, organization of trips for students of the Lyceum to BHOS and SOCAR’s structures, supporting Lyceum’s students in their involvement in activities on technical creativity, organization of joint visits of BHOS and Lyceum’s students to theaters, concerts and museums, organization of athletic competition for teams representing BHOS and Lyceum’s students, organization of discussions on various topics at BHOS and Lyceum for students of BHOS and Lyceum, organization of involvement of students of BHOS and Lyceum in corporative events, offering opportunities for BHOS students who were Lyceum’s graduates to conduct lectures for senior students of Lyceum, organization of lectures by BHOS specialists for the students of Lyceum on current topics, support creation of educational laboratories on corresponding specializations at BHOS new campus in the scope of technical profile courses in frames of bilateral cooperation, involvement of BHOS specialists to teaching activity at the Lyceum in frames of the programmes on specialists’ training and education available at Lyceum, joint organization of conferences, workshops and in-service training in order to increase the level of specialists’ training.