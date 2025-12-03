Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Center for Social Research head says 'brain drain' one of causes of concern in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 12:00
    Center for Social Research head says 'brain drain' one of causes of concern in Azerbaijan

    "Brain drain" is one of the main causes of concern in Azerbaijan, Zahid Oruj, chairman of the Board of the Social Research Center, said at a roundtable discussion on "Socio-political sciences amid modern challenges: Think tanks, academic science, and universities," Report informs.

    "According to the results of a sociological study conducted by the SRC in scientific institutions in 2024, brain drain, intellectual migration (39.7%), personnel issues and career opportunities (38.9%), and the image of scientists (34.6%) were identified as among the main problems," he added.

    Oruj also touched on the issue of science funding: "In Austria, whose territory and population are similar to Azerbaijan, science spending in 2024 amounted to €16 billion, or 3.5% of GDP, a record high in terms of research intensity. In our country, 0.3 to 0.5% of GDP is spent on science. Overall, the science funding budget has shown positive dynamics year after year."

    Zahid Oruj Azerbaijan Social Research Center
    STM: Azərbaycanda beyin köçü əsas narahatlıq doğuran məsələlərdən biridir
    Глава ЦСИ назвал "утечку мозгов" одной из причин для беспокойства в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    12:37

    First deputy minister: Azerbaijan interested in expanding co-op in cartography, geodesy

    Foreign policy
    12:30

    Over 25,000 participants expected in Azerbaijan for WUF13 in 2026

    Foreign policy
    12:22

    Azerbaijani FM embarks on visit to Austria

    Foreign policy
    12:12

    Mogherini, two other former EU officials released after questioning in corruption probe

    Other countries
    12:11

    Armenia to allocate $393 million for defense industry development by 2029

    Region
    12:08
    Photo

    Baku hosting 2nd meeting of OTS Heads of Mapping Institutions

    Foreign policy
    12:00

    Center for Social Research head says 'brain drain' one of causes of concern in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    11:49

    Federation president: Azerbaijani rescuers making rapid progress

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Ali Alizada: Azerbaijan committed to strengthening cooperation within ECO

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed