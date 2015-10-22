Cabinet of Ministers approves procedure for announcement of tender for service in municipality

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approved the "Procedure for announcement of tender for service in the municipality receiving documents, tender and evaluation."

Report informs, under the new order, the competition is held in order to determine the level of knowledge and training, the overall outlook for each of the candidate, its compliance with vacant position in the structural units of the municipal executive office.

The competition is open to Azerbaijani citizens above the age of 16 years, regardless of race, nationality, religion, language, sex, social origin, property status, place of residence, public facilities and so on, with training, meeting the requirements of a particular position, and fluent in Azerbaijani language, as well as meeting the conditions established by law for services in the municipalities.

According to the rules, the tender committee of municipality announces a competition for admission to the service on vacant positions in municipalities. Ad placed on the official website of the municipality and in other media, as well as special signs in the buildings of the municipality. The interview in the contest conducted individually with each candidate and lasts at least 15 minutes.