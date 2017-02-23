BHOS undergraduates study in Greece

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fourth-year Process Automation Engineering undergraduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Rahim Rahimly and Mammad Jabrayilov will study during a spring term of this year at Piraeus Technology University (PUAS) in Athens (Greece). Before their trip to Greece, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov met with the students and their parents.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the rector said that it is an important event for BHOS. He congratulated the students on their attainments and wished them to achieve new successes. Elmar Gasimov emphasized that BHOS management always supported the Higher School students in their life and studies as well as in their efforts to succeed in their career. In the rector’s words, he is proud to see that BHOS students represent young intellectuals of Azerbaijan. Elmar Gasimov spoke about a number of projects and programs implemented at BHOS in order to strengthen the Higher School’s international relations. He reminded that BHOS signed a cooperation agreement with Piraeus Technology University within the Erasmus+ program in 2016. The rector told that this cooperation should be enhanced and more Higher School’s students would study abroad. “I am confident that our undergraduates will honorably represent Azerbaijan in Greece,” he said.

Rahim Rahimly and Mammad Jabrayilov expressed their gratitude to Elmar Gasimov for opportunities created for students at the Baku Higher Oil School. The students’ parents also thanked BHOS management. Having said that they are proud of their sons’ achievements, the parents emphasized that this success would not be possible without excellent conditions for study at BHOS and constant support provided by the Higher School’s management to students.

Both students shall go to Greece on February 26.