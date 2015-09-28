BHOS to establish relations with Indonesia

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ H.E. Mr. Raden Prayono Atiyanto, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mr. Wiratmaja Puja, Director General for Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia, visited Baku Higher Oil School.

Report was told in the press service of BHOS, Prof. Ramiz Humbatov, BHOS Vice-Rector for Training, Science and International Relations, greeted the guests and expressed his contentment in seeing them at the newest higher school of the country. He informed them in details about the history of BHOS, successes achieved in the course of four years, contemporary academic programmes and technologies applied to educate engineers, the effective increase of rational combination of academic and industrious processes via organization of internships for students at SOCAR structures, transnational companies and local enterprises operating in Azerbaijan. Prof. Humbatov stressed BHOS interest in extension of international relations and expressed willingness to establish business relations with higher schools and enterprises engaged in Indonesian fuel and energy sector.

Ambassador Raden Prayono Atiyanto thanked BHOS leaders for the meeting and highly appreciated BHOS activities. He told about the results of the discussions held with SOCAR President and expressed his commitment to promote cooperation between BHOS and Indonesian companies.

Mr. Wiratmaja Puja said that he was pleased to be at the one of the advanced higher schools of Azerbaijan underlining the necessity of establishment of relations between higher schools in order to realize mobility of lecturers and students. He also informed about organization of exhibition in Baku in October dedicated to achievements of Indonesia. The issues on cooperation between BHOS and Indonesian companies were also discussed during the meeting.