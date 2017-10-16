BHOS to cooperate with Poltava National Technical University

© BANM

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov received a delegation from Poltava National Technical YuriyKondratyuk University, Report informs. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues related to developing cooperation and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between two higher educational institutions. The delegation included the Rector of Poltava National Technical University Vladimir Onyshchenko, first Vice-rectoron scientific and pedagogical workBohdanKorobko, Vice-rector for international cooperation Svetlana Sivitskaya and other members of the University Academic Board.

The guests told about history and activities of the Poltava National Technical University, which was established in 1930. The University representatives expressed their interest in establishing partnership relations with the Higher School and extended their congratulations to Elmar Gasimov on BHOS attainments and successes achieved within a short period of time after it was set up. The Rector expressed his gratitude to the guests for their appreciation of the Higher School achievements. Elmar Gasimov also said that he would be very pleased to see Poltava National Technical University among higher educational institutions cooperating with BHOS and expressed his confidence that this bilateral partnership relations would be mutually beneficial.