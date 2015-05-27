BHOS students visited ATA yard area of BP

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ A trip to the area «ATA (Amec-Tekfen-Azfen) yard» of BP was organized for the students of the 2nd and 3rd year of BHOS, in cooperation of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) with BP, Report informs referring to the department for public relations of BHOS.

Before the trip BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov met with students. Rector E.Gasimov also spoke about the bonds of cooperation of BHOS with BP. He noted that the Internship with students in transnational companies will help them achieve great success in their future activities and become a professional technician. E.Gasimov also said that in addition to BP, BHOS students will practice in other transnational companies.He expressed confidence that the cooperation of the Higher School with BP in this direction will be long.Then students went to the «ATA yard».

During the trip, the project manager Rahman Rakhmanov, project engineers Yashar Mammadov and Rustam Karimov made a presentation.Students were told about the platforms and the project "Shahdeniz-2".

In addition, students have been trained in safety regulations and 16 students, accompanied by four engineers got acquainted with the construction site of the platforms.

Purpose of the visit was to familiarize students with the production and increase their practical knowledge.Students BHOS are the first students who visited "ATA yard".