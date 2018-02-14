BHOS student to participate in launching Azerspace-2 satellite

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ A student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Fardan Vatani will participate in the launch of the country’s third telecommunication satellite Azerspace-2 into the orbit and, thus, will witness a remarkable event in the history of modern Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The satellite is scheduled to be launched from the Guiana Space Centre, a French and European spaceport to the northwest of Kourou in French Guiana, in April this year.

In his letter to the management of Azercosmos Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC), BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his gratitude for the invitation and the opportunity to participate in this important event provided to the Higher School undergraduate and wished them all the success and new achievements. Third-year Petroleum Engineering student Fardan Vatani will attend the launch of Azerspace in the framework of cooperation between the Higher School and Azercosmos OJSC. He is a Presidential scholar who earned 690 points at the entrance exams.

The launch of the Azerbaijan's first satellite Azerspace-1 in 2013 made it possible for the country to become a full member of the world's space club and led to rapid development of Azerbaijan's space industry.