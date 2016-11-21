BHOS signed Memorandum of Understanding with Izmir University

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation (MoU) between Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and İzmir Çelebi University, Turkey, was signed at BHOS.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, welcoming the Izmir University’s Rector Galip Akhan and other guests, Rector of the Higher School Elmar Gasimov said that Azerbaijan and Turkey are connected by friendly and brotherly relations. He added that there is astrong resemblance between two universities. Speaking about development of mutually beneficial cooperation between BHOS and Izmir University, Elmar Gasimov emphasized that signing of the Memorandum would help enhance business relations between two higher educational institutions and their professors, teachers and students.

İzmir Çelebi University’s Rector Galip Akhan noted that Baku and Izmir are twin cities tied by long-term stable relations. He also said that signing of the MoU would be important for both institutions and would allow for joint work including implementing Bachelor and Master degree programs, conducting training courses and other activities.

Then the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and the İzmir Çelebi University was signed. The agreement provides great opportunities for working together and implementing various projects from scientific and research activities to student exchange and post-graduate programs to organization of conferences and workshops.

At the end of the meeting, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov presented the Rector of İzmir Çelebi University Galip Akhan with BHOS Honorable Guest diploma.