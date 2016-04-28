BHOS and Heriot-Watt University, UK to train and educate Master level students

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Headed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov BHOS delegation visited Heriot-Watt University (HWU), situated in Edinburg, UK. During the visit the issues concerning development of current relations and future cooperation perspectives, joint realization of Master programme and cooperation opportunities in the field of science and research were discussed with NWU management. BHOS Rector met with NWU Rector Richard Williams. In frames of the visit broad view exchange on strategic directions of cooperation and its perspectives was held, as well as specific suggestions on broadening current cooperation to the extent of Master and PhD level were put forward.

Report was told in the press service of the Baku Higher Oil School, the agreement was reached in connection with specific events to be held in connection with highlighting existing cooperation relations in the field of education between BHOS and HWU and their significance for cultural cooperation.

At the same time in frames of visit broad view exchange was held with the management of HWU engineering and natural sciences department as well as professors and administration staff in charge with bilateral cooperation. The agreement on current and perspective issues was reached. Discussions mainly concerned examinations outcomes, enriching the content of education materials, cooperation on Master level and scientific research, students’ exchange, equipment for laboratories and lecturing halls of BHOS new campus.

Along with a number of issues, the agreement was reached on the following ones: the signing of agreement on joint Master programme, the visit of HWU rector R. Williams to Baku as well as organization of events to contribute in cultural relations between two countries, such as “Azerbaijan’s day at HWU” and “Scotland’s day at BHOS”.