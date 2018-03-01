BHOS and ASAN kadr Career Centre launch I Career Exhibition

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ First Career Exhibition opened at the campus of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) on March 1, 2018. It is jointly organized by the Higher School and “ASAN Kadr” Career Center under the Volunteers School of ASAN Service. BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov and Chairman of the Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) Inam Karimov attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Rector of the Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that the exhibition may change lives of many young people for the better and that BHOS management was happy to participate in the implementation of this important project. The Higher school will support the efforts undertaken by the government to provide job opportunities for young people and address the problem of youth unemployment, he said.

The Chairman of the Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov shared his thoughts about the exhibition role and public importance. He told about activities on providing jobs to youth and arranging training courses for unemployed young people, and reported that thanks to Bureau of vacancies for ASAN volunteers www.asankadr.az more than 900 ASAN volunteers were employed by state organizations and private companies.

Head of the “ASAN Kadr” Career Center under the Volunteers School of ASAN Leman Akhmedova told about the event tasks and objectives. In her words, this exhibition shall give hundreds of young people opportunities to find a job and take part in internship programs at various companies. Then Elmar Gasimov and Inam Kerimov met and talked to representatives of the companies participating in the exhibition.

The first Career Exhibition within the joint project of BHOS and “ASAN Kadr” Career Center under the ASAN’s Volunteers School has aroused a big interest of the business sector. More than 50 leading national and translational companies are participating in the event, and hundreds of the exhibition visitors have got a chance to learn more about their work, meet staff members of the HR departments and apply for a job at these companies.