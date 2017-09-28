Best universities in United States named

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Harvard University topped this year’s Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings, Report informs citing the TASS.

Columbia University climbs to second place, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology holds in joint third place, last year’s leader Stanford University drops down to joint third.

The top 10 is completed by Duke University, Yale University, the California Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Cornell University.

The purpose of the rankings is to assess how well universities prepare students for independent activity after receiving diplomas. The rankings consider 15 various factors. Some factors included in the ranking are the “salaries of graduates and debt repayment rates, school reputation, research impact, and how much a college spends to educate each student".

This year, 109,000 were involved in the survey, which asked 7 questions in order to determine how deeply they are involved in the learning process.