Baku schools launch open lesson for pupils

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Pupils of general education schools under the subordination of Baku City Education Department have attended the open lesson entitled the "School of Courage".

Report informs citing the department's press service, senior pupils, who wish to work in emergency situations in the future, took part in the "School of Courage".

The event consisted of a practical and theoretical part.

The practical part provided information about methods of rescue, swimming, fire extinguishing and first aid through special instrument and equipment for the pre-determined training points.

At the end, the students' questions were answered and videos of educational activities were demonstrated.