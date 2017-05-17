Baku Higher Oil School successfully concludes presentations at schools

© BANM

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has successfully concluded an annual PR campaign at local secondary schools aimed at strengthening the Higher School’s community relations and informing upper-form pupils about the Higher School’s achievements in training highly skilled specialists and opportunities to study at BHOS to become a professional engineer.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

Within the campaign, BHOS representatives including Head of Student Affairs department Habiba Sadigli, staff members and students made a series of presentations for management, teachers and pupils of secondary schools. At the meetings, they provided detailed information about the Higher School development, teaching process, academic programs, and conditions created at the BHOS new campus for students and staff members. The participants were also informed about the higher school long-term cooperation with leading universities from around the world and local and transnational companies operating in the oil and gas industry. Within this cooperation, the companies arrange workshops, training and internship for BHOS students and set up modern training centers and laboratories at the new campus.

During the meetings, BHOS representatives presented photo, audio and visual materials telling about the Higher Oil School and distributed BHOS leaflets and other promotional publications. Several BHOS students who graduated from the schools covered by the campaign also participated in the meetings and told about BHOS students’ life, their social, scientific and cultural activities, and youth societies and clubs operating at the Higher School. All meetings were concluded with question and answer sessions.

In the framework of the campaign, a number of study tours and visits of schoolchildren to the Baku Higher Oil School were also arranged. In total, more than three thousands upper-form pupils from more than 50 schools the PR campaign covered more than 50 schools located in Baku, Sumqayit, Xirdalan, Abseron and Bilasuvar districts participated in the PR campaign conducted by the Baku Higher Oil School.