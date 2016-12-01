Baku Higher Oil School presented at Knowledge Fair

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) participated in second Knowledge Fair conducted by the Research and Development Center of Baku Talents Education Complex (BTEC). It was dedicated to ecological problems and issues related to climate changes arising from global warming.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, at the fair, BTEC pupils from seventh to tenth grades submitted more than 35 projects on various topics, and, thus, had an opportunity to illustrate their theoretical knowledge of natural sciences gained at lessons with the practical work and projects. Display stands of BHOS, Qafqaz University, Botanic Institute of the Azerbaijan Academy of Science, STEM Educational Centre, HELP engineering company, ULTRA Technologies and ALMA Store were also exhibited at the event.

Speaking at the opening of the fair, SOCAR’s Vice-President for HR, IT and Regulations Khalik Mammadov expressed congratulations to the teachers and students and noted that such events are important for BTEC as for an international school. Director of Baku Talents Education Complex Sigve Austheim also congratulated the fair participants and wished them to attain new achievements.

Then jury members assessed submitted projects and selected the winning works. Authors of the best projects were awarded with certificates, medals and trophies. In conclusion, a concert program was performed for the fair participants. The BTEC schoolchildren whose projects are recognized as the best will participate in an International Olympiad of Projects.