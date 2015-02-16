Baku Higher Oil School is the first amongst Azerbaijani universities

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School BHOS maintained its leading position among Azerbaijani universities on key indicators enrolled students in the 2014/2015 academic years.

Report informs BHOS with an average score of 668.017 has won first place in the table of universities in terms of average scores received by entrants.

24.69% of the total number of students who have scored 600 points or higher on the entrance exams on I group of specialties, entered the BHOS.

The minimum score for admission on specialty Chemical engineer in BHOS was 648 points, the average score - 657.327, respectively, minimum and average intake points in the specialty Oil and Gas engineer totaled 660 points and 671.880, and specialty Engineer on process automation amounted to 673 and 684.550 points.

Passing scores in the Engineer Oil and Gas field were (660) and Engineer on automation processes amounting to (673) were the highest.The receiving plan BHOS based on the state order is made by 100%.The applicants in the selection of specialties in their statements best favored specialties of BHOS.