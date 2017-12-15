Baku Higher Oil School expands cooperation with CISCO

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held a meeting with Manager of CISCO company in Azerbaijan Sharif Shikhlinsky and Manager of CISCO Networking Academic Program in CIS countries Alyena Domotenko.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

At the meeting, the Rector provided detailed information about the Higher School activities and emphasized that BHOS students possess deep theoretical and practical knowledge in the field of information technologies. In his words, undergraduates of the Process Automation Engineering department are the most talented future specialists required by many companies today.

Manager of CISCO company in Azerbaijan Sharif Shikhlinsky informed that CISCO is a multinational company, which develops networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products helping companies to use the most advanced information technologies. In her turn, Alyena Domotenko told about CISCO main spheres of activities including education and the Networking Academy Program.

During the meeting, opportunities and directions of development of mutually beneficial cooperation were also discussed. It was decided to set up a centre of CISCO’s Networking Academy at the Higher School’s new campus where the company experts could conduct trainings and workshops for students of BHOS and other higher educational institutions of the country. At the meeting, an agreement to implement other joint projects was also reached.