Azerbaijani multiculturalism now taught at Polish University

With the support of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, the course "Azerbaijani Multiculturalis" has been introduced in Poland.

The center told Report that lectures on the subject were held for the first time at the Faculty of Oriental Studies of the University of Warsaw. The course is taught by Shahla Kazimova, an Azerbaijani residing and working in Poland, who holds a PhD in Philology.

Students are provided with detailed information on Azerbaijan"s multicultural values, its established tolerant environment, and state policies promoting multiculturalism. The course also covers the country"s ethnic and religious diversity, as well as examples of peaceful coexistence among different peoples and religious communities.

The University of Warsaw is the 27th foreign university to offer the course "Azerbaijani Multiculturalism." The academic process will continue until the end of December 2025.