    Education Minister: 'Classes suspended in some schools fired by the Armenians'

    'Lessons are being continued at educational institutions of neighboring villages'

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Damage to several schools as a result of artillery fire by Armenians is being generalized. We have already received information on some facts. We will have complete information till the end of the day'.

    Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov told reporters.

    He said thinking, attitude of 13-year old Azerbaijani student, who was shot, towards the homeland, history, land, Azerbaijan, Karabakh is a very good indicator: 'We have visited the schoolboy. Unfortunately, such cases occur. Education is being continued in this region. There are such schools that we have temporarily suspended classes. These classes are being continued at the educational institutions of neighboring villages'. 

