    Azerbaijan welcomes spring today

    Length of night and day becomes equal

    Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Astronomical spring has today started in Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs, the spring welcomed in Azerbaijan on March 20 at 20:15:30. 

    The equinox occur during start of spring. Length of night and day becomes equal at that time. The sun rotates on orbit and crosses the celestial equator. That is, it passes from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere, which is called spring equinox. So, length of night and day becomes equal and spring begins.

