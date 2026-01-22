Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan to consider amendments on funding for education of socially vulnerable individuals

    Education and science
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 10:02
    The Azerbaijani Parliament will consider a bill concerning the fee-based education of socially vulnerable individuals in Azerbaijani educational institutions, Report informs.

    The amendments are proposed to the Law "On Education." The bill will be considered at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Science and Education.

    The current Article 14.8-1 of the Law "On Education" stipulates that during the period of paid education for socially vulnerable individuals in educational institutions, their education is financed from the state budget.

    At the same time, in accordance with the regulations approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, additional education - including retraining, repeated higher education, secondary specialized and higher technical vocational education, advanced training, and adult education - is provided exclusively on a fee-based basis. In these cases, expenses are covered either by the employer or the student. Therefore, even for socially vulnerable categories of citizens, additional education is not financed from the state budget.

    The document notes that, in order to eliminate the legal contradiction between the aforementioned regulations, clarifications are being made to Article 14.8-1 of the Law "On Education." These amendments are aimed at clearly distinguishing between cases in which the state assumes tuition costs and those in which such funding is not provided.

    Azerbaijan Parliament education
