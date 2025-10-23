Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan to allocate 5B manats for education spending in 2026

    Education and science
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 15:25
    Azerbaijan to allocate 5B manats for education spending in 2026

    A total of 5.02 billion manats ($2.95 billion) is projected to be allocated for education expenditures in Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget, Report informs, citing the draft budget package.

    This represents an increase of 78.6 million manats ($46.2 million), or 1.6%, compared to 2025, and 625.8 million manats ($368.1 million), or 14.3%, compared to the 2024 execution level.

    According to the document, 2.41 billion manats ($1.42 billion) (48.1%) will be directed to general education, 796.1 million manats ($468.3 million) (15.9%) to higher education and state-funded university programs, and 468.2 million manats ($275.4 million) (9.3%) to preschool education.

    Compared to 2025, general education spending is expected to rise by 67.3 million manats ($39.6 million) (2.9%), preschool education by 700,000 manats ($411,764) (0.2%).

    Azərbaycanda gələn il dövlət büdcəsində təhsil xərclərinin artırılırması təklif olunur
    В Азербайджане на расходы на образование в 2026 году выделят 5 млрд манатов

