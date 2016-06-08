Ministry of Education comments on salary growth of examined Azerbaijani teachers

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ In this academic year, salaries of 25,431 teachers (99% of teachers participated in the diagnostic evaluation), who passed diagnostic assessment in 12 cities and regions of Azerbaijan, has increased.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, by order of the President Ilham Aliyev dated April 1, 2016, salaries of teachers who passed diagnostic test of knowledge and skills of public secondary education increased by an average of 10%.

The Ministry gave information about diagnostic evaluations of teachers hired in secondary schools or those who changed place of employment as a result of competitions held by the Ministry of Education in a centralized manner, as well as teachers of secondary schools of Baku, who did not attend test exams, or scored lower points .

Examinations were carried out by means of computer-based software.