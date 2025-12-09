Azerbaijan considers amendments to intellectual property law amid AI impact

Amendments to Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Law are needed in light of developments in artificial intelligence, Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Intellectual Property Agency's Board, said at a briefing at the international conference Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence held in Baku on December 9, Report informs.

According to Imanov, AI has a significant impact on intellectual property and is already creating legal challenges.

He questioned whether AI can be considered an author or inventor, whether it competes with humans, and whether it can be recognized as a subject of intellectual property rights. Issues also arise when AI and humans jointly create new works, he noted.

"AI cannot be a legal subject. For that to change, international law must be revised," he said.

Imanov added that AI-related matters are a priority in Azerbaijan.

He highlighted the approval of the national AI strategy and the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Academy as clear examples, emphasizing the necessity of updating the country"s intellectual property legislation under these new conditions.