Azerbaijan and Mexico desire for a strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the field of education

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 16, the Ambassador of Mexico, Mr. Rodrigo Labardinimet with the rector of the State Economic University of Azerbaijan, Mr. Adalat Muradov, tin order to develop bilateral cooperation, Report was told in the Embassy of Mexico to Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, Ambassador Labardini was informed about the national education system, the general data of the said University and its latest developments in the area of electronic classes. The Rector, Mr. Muradov, highlighted the development of cooperation ties between the institution he leads and foreign universities. The Ambassador of Mexico, meanwhile, addressed the education system in his country, spoke about the main features and the place now occupied by the Mexican economy worldwide.

The parties expressed their desire for a strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the field of education.