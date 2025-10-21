Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan and Malaysia to sign MoU on higher education

    Education and science
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 21:16
    Azerbaijan and Malaysia to sign MoU on higher education

    Azerbaijan and Malaysia will sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of higher education.

    As Report informs, this was announced by the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev at a reception in Baku on the occasion of Malaysia's Independence Day.

    The minister emphasized that cooperation between the two countries in the field of education is gradually strengthening:

    "The program provides for the provision of scholarships, as well as student and teacher exchanges. One of Azerbaijan's priorities in education is to increase the number of foreign students studying in the country.

    Currently, five Malaysian students are studying in Azerbaijan, two of them on the Heydar Aliyev International Educational Grant. We hope that Malaysian students' interest in studying in Azerbaijan will grow.

    At the same time, about 50 Azerbaijani citizens are receiving education in Malaysia."

    Azərbaycanla Malayziya arasında ali təhsil sahəsində anlaşma memorandumu imzalanacaq
    Азербайджан и Малайзия подпишут Меморандум о взаимопонимании в сфере высшего образования

