Azad Rahimov comments on cancel of 'physical culture' subject in high schools of Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "It would be more advisable to develop the sport in their spare time. The Ministry of Education implementing even some of the projects in this direction.The main direction of our policy is to attract a larger number of athletes in their spare time".

Report was told by the Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov.

In turn, the Minister of Sports and Youth Azad Rahimov expressed his attitude to the issue: "The question of sport in educational institutions has two sides.This is getting marks in the exam, and participation in competitions.

It is noteworthy to mention that there is no subject "physical culture" in higher education institutions in USA. However, students participate in competitions in various sports, also there are Olympic champions among them. If we will implement such a program together with the Ministry of Education, we may be able to grow a large number of professional athletes".

Some time ago the Ministry of Education in accordance with the interests of the students recommended the establishment of sports clubs at the Department of Physical Culture and Sports, the appointment of teachers in the position of coach in various sports and conducting physical training of students by section.