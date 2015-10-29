UAE ​Ambassador visits Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Mohammad Ahmad Hamel Al Qubaisi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates visited Baku Higher Oil School.

Report was told in the press service of BHOS, Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School heartily welcomed the Ambassador and briefed on BHOS history, the outcomes of student admission process, and vision and mission of the higher school. He underlined that BHOS was established based on the Decree issued by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, adding that the mission of the higher school was training of highly-qualified specialists for petroleum and chemical sectors, and noted that the language of instruction at BHOS, a public higher education institution, was English. The Rector also underlined that the top national students chose BHOS and the number of the students awarded Presidential Scholarship was going up annually. Speaking about the international relations of BHOS, Mr. Gasimov informed the Ambassador in details about the activities carried out in this direction. The Rector particularly underlined that despite being a comparatively new higher school, BHOS managed to create positive image contributing in establishing good partnership relations with well-recognized international higher education institutions. Briefing on the partnership with Herriot-Watt University (HWU) of the UK, the Rector said that BHOS offered education programmes based on the HWU curriculum. He also spoke about the newly constructed campus which will be ready for opening till the end of the year, emphasizing that it would be the biggest one not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the whole Caucasian region. Moreover, he underlined the internship programmes offered to BHOS students by a number of international energy companies, including SOCAR, to enhance the students’ practical skills. Mr. Gasimov expressed his interest in establishing partnership with Petroleum Institute of Abu-Dhabi and extended the Ambassador his wishes of success in his professional endeavors.

The Ambassador said that he was pleased of visiting BHOS. He emphasized the establishment of the contemporary higher school offering education programmes in English as a timely and significant initiative and assured BHOS management in his contribution in establishing bilateral cooperation with Petroleum Institute of Abu-Dhabi.

The meeting continued with the discussions on establishment of bilateral cooperation, future collaboration perspectives, as well as the opportunities of implementing exchange programmes and other issues of mutual interest.