Akif Alizade: We must use opportunities of Azerbaijani scientists abroad

© Report

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Akif Alizade is dissatisfied with the fact that Azerbaijan and ANAS are not named in scientific articles published in foreign publications.

Report informs, at today's meeting of the Presidium of the ANAS, A. Alizade said that name is not given in many scientific articles and it is unacceptable.

President of ANAS noted that it is important to use the opportunities of Azerbaijani scholars abroad.

He said that they could not use this opportunity yet: "We would like to take advantage of their opportunities. But we could not achieve it. It has objective and subjective reasons. We should invite scholars from our Diaspora and listen to their reports”.