Akif Alizade: Supreme council on science and technology should be established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan should establish Supreme council on science and technology”.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Akif Alizade proposed.

According to him, decisions of the council should be compulsory for all scientific institutions: “Scientists, educators, businessmen and patent experts should participate in the council. One of main objectives of the ‘Law on Science’ is to determine status of research university. Coordination of science is one of main points in science and education sphere. Because situation in this field is not satisfactory. There are some overlapping and problems mismatching with modern science. Preparation of some proposals on this issue is very important”.

A.Alizade told that a special commission within ANAS is working to determine standards of requirements set for universities: “One of most important points in this field is development of accreditation of scientific researches. Appropriate guidelines are being developed. The objective is to apply world standards in Azerbaijani science”.