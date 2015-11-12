ADA University and the UN's Population Fund sign MoU

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Executive Director of United Nations Population Fund, UN Deputy Secretary General Babatunde Osotimehin spoke to the students of the University of ADA.

Report informs, the guest told about the activities of the Foundation headed by him, as well as spoke about the details of the Millennium Development Goals.

Speaking about Azerbaijan, B.Osotimehin noted the high level of participation of women in the life of the country, as well as the progress made by Azerbaijan in the reduction of maternal mortality during childbirth.

B.Osotimehin added that Azerbaijan, as a place facing east with the west, could become the center of the changes not only in the region but in the world.

After the lecture, the students and teachers had the opportunity to ask questions B.Osotimehin.

At the end of the meeting, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of ADA and the United Nations Population Fund. According to the document, the University of the ADA and the UN Foundation will jointly organize and hold conferences and researches. The document will also allow students to practice at the United Nations.

B.Osotimehin also presented over 30 books to library of the University of ADA.