President: Our plan is to have 8 gigawatts of solar, wind, and hydro power by 2032
Economy
- 22 April, 2026
- 21:50
"Our plan, which is based not only on our aspirations but also on signed, legally binding contracts, is to have 8 gigawatts of solar, wind, and hydro power by 2032, and this is absolutely realistic," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum, Report informs.
"We will largely substitute natural gas, which we use for electricity production, with renewables. This will allow us to save several billion cubic meters of gas, which is so needed now on international markets," the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.
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