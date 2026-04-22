Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President: Our plan is to have 8 gigawatts of solar, wind, and hydro power by 2032

    Economy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 21:50
    President: Our plan is to have 8 gigawatts of solar, wind, and hydro power by 2032

    "Our plan, which is based not only on our aspirations but also on signed, legally binding contracts, is to have 8 gigawatts of solar, wind, and hydro power by 2032, and this is absolutely realistic," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum, Report informs.

    "We will largely substitute natural gas, which we use for electricity production, with renewables. This will allow us to save several billion cubic meters of gas, which is so needed now on international markets," the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev Edgars Rinkēvičs Renewable Energy energy sector
    İlham Əliyev: Bizim planımız 2032-ci ilə qədər 8 qiqavatlıq Günəş, külək və hidroenerji gücünə malik olmaqdır
    Президент: Планируем достижение мощности в 8 гигаватт солнечной, ветровой и гидроэнергетики к 2032 году

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