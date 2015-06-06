Mazda recalls 1.6 million cars

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese automaker Mazda is recalling another 1.6 million vehicles equipped with airbags at risk of injuring or killing passengers, bringing its global total to an estimated 2.02 million.

Report informs citing foreign media, the firm said its latest recall included 465,000 vehicles in the United States and 76,000 in Japan for the model years 2003 through 2008, but did not disclose where the remaining vehicles were sold.

The announcement marked the latest chapter in a snowballing crisis for Tokyo-based airbag supplier Takata which last month agreed to double a US recall to a record of nearly 34 million vehicles.

The defect thought to be linked to a chemical propellant that helps inflate the airbags can cause them to deploy with explosive force, sending metal shrapnel hurtling toward drivers and passengers.

According to the information, at least six deaths and scores of injuries have been linked to Takata-made airbags in cars made by almost a dozen automakers including Honda, Toyota, General Motors and BMW.

Mazda's expanded US recall covers the Mazda6 for the model years 2003 through 2008, the RX-8 from 2004-2008, the Mazdaspeed6 for 2006-2007, and pickup truck Mazda B-series from 2004-2006.