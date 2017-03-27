Weather will be unstable tomorrow in Azerbaijan, rain predicted - WARNING

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on March 28, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by north-east wind.

The temperature will be +4+6 C at night, +10+14 C in the daytime, in Baku +4+6 at night, +12+14 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will increase from 757 mm Hg up to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

In Azerbaijani regions, intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. Snow predicted in mountainous regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places

The temperature will be +2+7 C at night, +12+17 C in the daytime, in the mountains -1+4 C at night, +5+10 C in the daytime.

According to the warning, on March 28, the weather will be unstable for short period of time in Azerbaijan, intermittent rain is expected. It will be intensive in some places. Snow predicted in mountainous regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.