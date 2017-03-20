Weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan on holiday - WARNING

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 21, cloudy weather will prevail in the territory of Azerbaijan. Occasional rain will be observed. Intensifying occasionally, north-west wind will get mild on the second half of the day.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The temperature will be 3-5 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 8-10 in the daytime, also, 3-5 degrees of heat in Baku at night, 8-10 in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise to 762 mm Hg from 754, relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Occasional rain is predicted in Azerbaijani regions. Heavy rain will be observed on some place, sleet and snow predicted on mountainous districts. Fog will be observed on some places. West wind will intensify. The temperature will be 2-6 degrees of heat at night, 9-13 in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on the mountains, 3-7 degrees of heat in the daytime.

The department issues a warning that from March 21 to 25, the weather will be unstable in the territory of the country. Occasional rain, snow will be observed on mountainous areas and intensify on some places. West wind will intensify on some places. The temperature will drop 3-5 degrees compared to previous days.