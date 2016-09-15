Azerbaijan will be rainy, hail predicted in some places

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Cloudy weather will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow, September 15.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain is expected at times.

North-west wind will blow andoccasionally intensify.

On Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 18-21°C at night, 24-26°C in the daytime, in Baku 19-21°C at night, 24-26°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will increase from 758 mm Hg to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

In Azerbaijani regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. Hail is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20°C at night, 23-27°C in the daytime, as well as 7-12°C on the mountains at night, 12-17°C in the daytime.