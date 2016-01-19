Weather will be rainless in Baku on January 20

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable, cloudy, mainly rainless, foggy weather and drizzle is expected in some areas in the evening.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, tomorrow the weather will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, rain is expected in the evening. Mild north-west wind will intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees at night, 7-10 degrees in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 degrees at night, 8-10 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan, sleet, snow and fog are expected in the mountainous regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees C at night, 3-6 C in the daytime.