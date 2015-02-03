Weather to become cold on January 4 in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 4 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydrometrological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. The fog and drizzle are likely to be in various places at night and in the morning. South-west wind will blow, north wind is likely to strengthen in the morning. The air temperature will be +5+7°C at night and +7+10°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijan regions, the foggy and drizzly weather is expected. The rain is likely to be towards the evening. The sleet and snow are expected in mountainous regions. West wind will blow and strengthen in different places. The air temperature will be +1+6°C at night, +8+13°C in the daytime, -3+2°C at night and +2+6°C in mountains. Unstable weather conditions will continue in the country on February 4 and 5.

According to medical meteorological forecast, from morning of February 4 and till the noon of 5, the rise of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula and strong Khazry wind can cause discomfort in some weather-sensitive people. In the noon of February 5 and on February 6, mild fluctuation of meteorological factors is suitable for weather-sensitive people.