Weather forecast on the Day of Flag in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 9, the State Day of Flag, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the press service of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The capital will be foggy in some places, mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 9-12 C at night, 14-17 C in the daytime, in Baku 10-12 C at night, 15-17 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, in the morning will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some regions.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, normal air temperature and mild hesitation of the meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people until November 11.